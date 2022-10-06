Smoldering concern: Average of 273 non-residential fires in North America every day

With Fire Protection Week set to run Oct. 9 to 15, Canadian employers are being reminded to take fire prevention more seriously.

According to data from Classic Fire + Life Safety, a company specializing in fire protection, there is a daily average of 273 non-residential fires in North America.

“Even with the Fire Code being widely enforced, we still see many businesses forgetting about the important role that they play in the fire safety of their businesses,” says Chris Berwick, vice-president of service at Classic Fire + Life Safety. “Just like our students are getting back into the school mind-set, this October, we want to remind businesses to get into the fire prevention mind-set and ensure that they are doing the important daily checks and inspections that will keep their property, and the people in them, safe.”

Annually for the past 100 years, the National Fire Protection Association has organized Fire Prevention Week to help educate Canadians on fire safety. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”. The NFPA reported 500,000 fires between 2015 and 2019 in non-residential buildings.

“Installing necessary structures and systems to prevent fires is key to ensuring the safety of buildings,” says Dave Widdis, regional service manager at Classic FLS. “And that is key to offering staff and customers a safe environment in which they can grow.”

Tips for employers