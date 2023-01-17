OHS Canada Magazine

Small plane crashes on road near Ontario airport; Transportation Safety Board probing


January 17, 2023
By The Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating after a two-seat plane made a crash landing on a road near a municipal airport north of Toronto on Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police say two passengers aboard a Slingsby T67C aircraft were accounted for following the crash near Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham, Ont., at around noon.

Police could not say if anyone was hurt and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Roads in the area were closed throughout the afternoon but had reopened by 3 p.m.

The TSB says it has deployed its investigators.

It investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation crashes in the country.

