OHS Canada Magazine

Slain officers’ families will get $100,000 from Heroes’ Fund, Alberta premier says


Avatar photo

March 20, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety fatality first responders police

On March 16, Constable Brett Ryan,and Constable Travis Jordan, were fatally injured, while responding to a call for service. Photo: Edmonton Police

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the families of two Edmonton police officers who were fatally shot this week are each to receive $100,000 from the province’s Heroes’ Fund.

Smith made the announcement Saturday during her weekly provincewide radio program while addressing the deaths of Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan.

The officers were gunned down Thursday by a teen who later killed himself while they were responding to a non-violent domestic dispute at an apartment building.

Smith says the Heroes’ Fund was brought in back in 2020, and that the money will help the families with the “costs associated with having to deal with this horrible tragedy.”

The fund was established as part of the Ensuring Safety and Cutting Red Tape Act, 2020, and the government’s website says it is intended to recognize the sacrifices of first responders who die as a result of performing their duties.

Advertisement

Smith also encouraged people to donate to a GoFundMe for the families of the officers, which has been set up by the Edmonton Police Foundation.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Police say suspect in deadly shooting of 2 Edmonton officers killed himself
A look at police officers recently killed on the job across Canada
Two police officers dead after shooting at home north of Toronto
Officers cleared of wrongdoing in shootout with man who killed cop, opened fire at former workplace