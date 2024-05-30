SK preparing youth to enter the job market safely

As the school year comes to an end, many youth are looking for summer jobs. Saskatchewan’s Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course (YWRCC) helps prepare them to perform those jobs safely.

The free online course provides youth with information about workplace health and safety, minimum employment standard legislation and workplace rights and responsibilities.

Fourteen and 15-year-olds are required to complete the YWRCC before starting work in Saskatchewan. They must provide their employer with a copy of the YWRCC certificate, proof of age and written consent from a parent or guardian before they can begin working.

Since 2010, more than 187,000 certificates have been issued.

In addition to this course, WorkSafe Saskatchewan provides health and safety information for young workers as well as employers, parents and teachers of young workers.

Advertisement

The course can be accessed at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/ywrcc.