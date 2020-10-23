SIU investigating after teens allegedly open fire on officers during search

OHS Canada Magazine

October 23, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit is investigating after several people — including two teen boys — allegedly opened fire on officers who were searching a home.

Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning in an apartment in the city’s east end.

They say that while officers were in the home, as many as five occupants fired multiple rounds at police.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and three 19-year-olds have been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest.

The SIU says officers took cover until the shooting stopped, and then re-entered the apartment unit and arrested a total of eight people.

The agency says one of the accused — a 19-year-old man — complained of pain, and was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Police say they seized two firearms from the home.

