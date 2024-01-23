Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton City Hall, police say

Police were investigating a shooting Tuesday at Edmonton City Hall, where a Molotov cocktail was also thrown from the building’s second floor.

Police said no injuries were reported. Officers arrested one person and were doing a sweep of the building.

Surrounding roads were also closed and people were asked to avoid the area.

City councillors and the mayor had been at a scheduled meeting of the emergency advisory committee.

Loud bangs can be heard in video footage of the meeting, before people are told to go to a safe location.

“There is a serious ongoing situation at city hall and the building is currently in lockdown,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Please avoid the area and watch the Edmonton police media channels for updates.”