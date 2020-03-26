Sharing is not caring when it comes to arc-flash PPE

By Jim Pollard

For decades, workers have been sharing arc-flash personal protective equipment, including suits, hoods and face shields but — to protect the safety and health of our workers — this age-old practice must stop immediately.

Workers who share PPE are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

In this regard, sharing is not caring.

Actually caring about our workers requires employers to issue individually assigned equipment. Any PPE, tools or equipment that must be shared among workers must first be cleaned and disinfected before each use.

