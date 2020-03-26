Subscribe
Watch Webinar ($49) WEBINAR ON-DEMAND: Coping with COVID-19 – What employers need to know
OHS Canada Magazine

News

Sharing is not caring when it comes to arc-flash PPE

Workers sharing gear are at higher risk of being exposed to COVID-19

March 26, 2020
OHS Canada

The practice of sharing personal protective equipment needs to end as workers strive to protect themselves from COVID-19. (Jim Pollard and Oberon Co)

By Jim Pollard

For decades, workers have been sharing arc-flash personal protective equipment, including suits, hoods and face shields but — to protect the safety and health of our workers — this age-old practice must stop immediately.

Workers who share PPE are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

In this regard, sharing is not caring.

Actually caring about our workers requires employers to issue individually assigned equipment. Any PPE, tools or equipment that must be shared among workers must first be cleaned and disinfected before each use.

Click here to read the rest of the story at OHS Canada‘s sister publication, Electrical Business.

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*