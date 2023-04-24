OHS Canada Magazine

School in La Loche, Sask., developing safety plan after student, teacher stabbed


April 24, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety saskatchewan School

Photo: RCMP

A high school in northern Saskatchewan is to remain closed this week as police continue to investigate last week’s stabbing of a student and a teacher.

The Northern Lights School Division says on its website that the Dene High School in La Loche is to develop a plan with multiple agencies to ensure staff and students are safe.

The division has said the student and the educational assistant were stabbed Thursday in the school’s common area during recess.

It said the educational assistant stepped in to break up a fight between two students.

It says the RCMP took a student into custody.

Four people were killed in a mass shooting in La Loche in 2016, including two teachers at the school.

Jason Young with the division said the high school is looking at all options to ensure safety, including installing metal detectors.

