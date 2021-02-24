OHS Canada Magazine

School board in Thunder Bay, Ont., wants classes moved online after COVID outbreaks


THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A school board in Thunder Bay, Ont., is calling for all classes to go online after several COVID-19 outbreaks.

The board wants public health authorities to mandate online learning for at least two weeks starting March 1.

Board chairwoman Ellen Chambers says schools have had to dismiss classes repeatedly because of one COVID-19 case.

She says that is affecting students’ learning.

Chambers says 576 students and 55 staff are currently self-isolating, creating a teacher shortage.

The Lakehead District School Board has 26 elementary schools and four secondary schools.

Four schools are currently in virtual learning because of COVID-19 cases.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

