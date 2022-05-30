Saskwatchewan promotes inclusion, celebrates National AccessAbility Week

The Government of Saskatchewan is joining provinces across the country in proclaiming the National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) from May 29 to June 4 this year.

Apart from being a time to promote inclusion and accessibility in communities and workplaces, the NAAW aims to recognize organizations and individuals actively working towards the same goal, providing equal opportunities to people with disabilities.

The province’s Social Services Minister Lori Carr reiterated the Saskatchewan government’s continued efforts to “work on accessibility legislation.”

“I want to reaffirm our commitment to creating an accessible province, where people can live the life they choose without barriers. This historic legislation will help reduce and eliminate those barriers that people with disabilities experience each and every day, making Saskatchewan a more inclusive province.”

Spinal Cord Injusry Saskatchewan (SCI Sask), a leading organization providing leadership in the development and delivery of programs, services, and resources for Saskatchewan people living with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities since 1964, is a partner of the Government of Saskatchewan in this initiative.

“SCI Sask is pleased to work with our key stakeholders and the broad community to enhance accessibility and inclusion for all individuals living with a disability in Saskatchewan,” Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan Executive Director Launel Scott said. “NAAW provides an opportunity to highlight advancements, identify areas of change, and to celebrate champions in the field.”

The proclamation of the NAAW is in support of the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy, the province’s effort to building awareness and understanding of the rights of people with disabilities.