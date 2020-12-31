Saskatoon farm fined $70K after worker dies in baler accident

On Dec. 17, Sommer Green Forages pleaded guilty in Outlook Provincial Court to violating one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996, as a result of a workplace fatality that occurred on Oct. 25, 2019 near Broderick, Sask.

While clearing the teeth on the roller of a baler, a worker became entangled, resulting in the worker’s death.

The Saskatoon company was charged with contravening subsection 139(1) of the regulations (being an employer, failed to ensure that before a worker undertakes the maintenance, repair, test or adjustment of machine other than a power took, the machine is locked out and remains locked out during that activity if not doing so would put the worker at risk, resulting in the death of a worker).

Three other charges were stayed, according to a news release.

As a result of this charge, the court imposed a fine of $50,000, along with a surcharge of $20,000, for a total amount of $70,000.