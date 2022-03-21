Saskatoon company fined $70K after worker injured

A Saskatchewan court has fined a contracting company $70,000 after a worker was injured while loading concrete forms.

On March 9, Ryderz Contracting Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations.

The company pleaded guilty to contravening subsection 129(a) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 (being an employer, contractor or owner, fail to ensure that no material or equipment is placed, stacked or stored so as to constitute a hazard to workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on April 21, 2020, at a worksite in Saskatoon. While loading concrete forms, the form cage tipped over and injured the worker.

As a result of this violation, the Court imposed a fine of $50,000, along with a surcharge of $20,000, for a total amount of $70,000.