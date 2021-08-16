Saskatchewan requesting input on OH&S provisions of employment act

The Government of Saskatchewan is engaging the public to help ensure health and safety legislation meets the needs of employers and workers in the province.

From Aug. 16 to Oct. 18, citizens can provide input on part III (occupational health and safety) of The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

“Our province has a plan for growth that includes ensuring we have safe and healthy workplaces,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said in a press release.

“We want to ensure that the legislation we have supports both employers and employees which is why we are asking the people of Saskatchewan to provide input on the occupational health and safety provisions of the act.”

This review focuses on serval key aspects of the occupational health and safety part of the act, including violence and prevention programs, right to refuse unusually dangerous work, roles of occupational health committees, and other relevant matters.

A discussion paper is available on www.saskatchewan.ca/government/public-consultations. Stakeholders and interested citizens can provide their feedback via email at labourlegislationLRWS@gov.sk.ca or in writing to:

Occupational Health and Safety Review

Corporate Services Division

Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety

300-1870 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4P 4W1