Saskatchewan rental company fined $24K after worker injured in fall

A rental company has been fined $24,000 by a Saskatchewan court after a worker was seriously injured in a fall.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Jan. 13, 2022, in Kindersley, Sask., when the worker fell through an opening on a work platform.

J&H Rentals Ltd. was fined for contravening clause 9-13 (1) (a) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that any opening or hole in a floor or other work surface into which a worker could step or fall is covered with a securely installed covering that is capable of supporting a load of 360 kilograms per square metre and that is provided with a warning sign or permanent marking clearly indicating the nature of the hazard, resulting in the serious injury of a worker.)

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $17,142.86 with a surcharge of $6,857.14, for a total amount of $24,000.

Three other charges were stayed.