Saskatchewan government proclaims Sept. 20 to 26 ‘Rail Safety Week’

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed Rail Safety Week, which takes place from Sept. 20 to 26.

This year, the Ministry of Highways and the Canadian Safety Train Express are reminding everyone to stay safe around trains and “Stop Track Tragedies.”

“Our government recognizes how vital rail transportation is in Saskatchewan and how important it is to be safe when encountering both trains and crossings,” Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said.

“Railways make up a significant portion of our transportation network and are absolutely essential to the success of our economy, but if people aren’t aware of proper safety measures they can also present a potential danger.”

“Rail Safety Week highlights the importance of stop, look and listen,” Canadian Safety Train Express CEO Perry Pellin said.

“During these difficult times, people’s attention is often elsewhere, and it is important to remember that trains can come at any time and in any direction. We need to work at preventing those incidents that are preventable with more care and attention at railway grade crossings. Rail Safety Week is a good place to start.”