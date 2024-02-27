Saskatchewan livestock company fined $50,000 after worker charged, knocked to ground by bull

A livestock company in Saskatchewan has been fined $50,000 after one of its workers was charged and knocked to the ground by a bull.

On Feb. 13, 2024, Holdstock Livestock Ltd. pleaded guilty in Weyburn Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined $35,714.29 with a surcharge of $14,285.71 for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer’s workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

One additional charge was withdrawn. The worker was injured by the bull on April 7, 2022.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.