Saskatchewan introducing 50-metre safe zones around schools during vaccine rollout

The Government of Saskatchewan is introducing legislation to protect teachers, staff and students while accessing schools. This will ensure families can access schools harassment free while vaccines are rolled out for kids ages five to 11.

“Similar to the protections provided for patients, staff and families accessing our hospitals it is important that our children, parents, teachers and staff are able to access schools in the province without fear of interference or intimidation,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“In particular it is important to ensure our children do not feel scared or threatened.”

A 50-metre safe access zone will prevent sidewalk protests or interference near schools that could potentially cause obstructions, delays or harassment for people entering and leaving school properties. There is also regulation-making authority to extend zones up to 150-metre zones.

Lawful labour picketing will still be allowed within the safe access zones.

Like hospital safe access zones, the safe zone provisions for schools will also automatically expire two years from the coming into force dates.