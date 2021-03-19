OHS Canada Magazine

Saskatchewan introduces three-hour vaccination leave for employees to get shot


The change takes effect immediately, and means an employee is entitled to take three consecutive hours off to receive a shot without losing any pay or benefits. (Henryk Sadura/Adobe Stock)

REGINA — Saskatchewan has announced people will get paid time off from work to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The province says it has amended its occupational health and safety regulations to allow an employee to get a special leave from their job to get inoculated.

The change takes effect immediately, and means an employee is entitled to take three consecutive hours off to receive a shot without losing any pay or benefits.

The Saskatchewan Party government says employees can take more than three hours off if an employer determines that’s warranted.

A spokesman says at this point the vaccination leave applies to people getting their first shot, because they will have to wait up to four months to get a second.

The government is delaying second shots to speed up how many people get their first dose in hopes of achieving some level of herd immunity by mid-June because a first shot offers some protection against COVID-19.

Labour Minister Don Morgan said in a statement Thursday that he wants to see everyone in the province get a shot.

Health officials added that cutoff age for people to book vaccinations has dropped to 67, down from 70.

