Saskatchewan introduces new public health order for hospitals, LTC homes


REGINA — The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says residents will be required to provide proof of vaccination to enter hospitals and long-term care homes as the province reports no decline in COVID-19 cases.

Marlo Pritchard, who is president of the agency responsible for emergency management, says the health order is to come into effect on Nov. 8.

Pritchard says visitors to health-care facilities can also show a negative COVID-19 test performed within the last three days.

He says the measure will help prevent vulnerable people in high-risk settings from getting sick.

The province is reporting 238 new cases of COVID-19, and 238 hospitalizations, including 54 patients in intensive care.

Twenty-two Saskatchewan residents are in Ontario receiving care.

