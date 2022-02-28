Saskatchewan firm fined $120,000 after worker’s glove became trapped in pulley system

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $120,000 after a worker was seriously injured in 2020.

Shercom Industries pleaded guilty to one violation of occupational health and safety legislation.

The charges stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on July 7, 2020, in Martensville, Sask.

“A worker was seriously injured when their glove became trapped in the belt of a pulley system,” the province said in a press release.

The court imposed a fine of $85,714.29 along with a surcharge of $34,287.71 — for a total of $120,000.