Saskatchewan extends public health order, including masking, to end of January

Saskatchewan’s current public health order will be extended to Jan. 31, 2022.

Under the current public health order, masking is mandatory in all indoor public spaces including schools, and proof of vaccination or negative test requirements are in place for public access to a list of establishments, businesses and event venues.

The current public health orders are available at saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

Municipalities, businesses, workplaces and event organizers may also require proof of vaccination or negative testing beyond those places that are described in the public health order.

Anyone requiring a proof of negative COVID-19 test must acquire their results through a private provider offering testing services.

The lab will provide a verified, negative test certificate, including your name, birthday, type of test, date and time of sample collection, test result and will be signed by the test operator. At home self-tests are only to be used as an asymptomatic screening tool and cannot be accepted as proof of negative COVID-19 test.

The public health order will be reassessed at the end of January.