Saskatchewan expanding presumptive cancer coverage for firefighters

Saskatchewan is planning to provide increased cancer coverage for firefighters under workers’ compensation.

At the end of last month, the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board announced that amendments have been introduced to the Workers’ Compensation Act, 2013, that will see presumptive coverage for six new types of cancer.

“Firefighters face risks and hazards every day as they work to keep citizens and our communities safe,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. “Providing additional coverage for occupational cancers is an important way we can help support firefighters and their families.”

This coverage would include:

primary site penile cancer;

primary site pancreatic cancer;

primary site thyroid cancer;

primary site soft tissue sarcoma;

primary site mesothelioma; and

primary site laryngeal cancer.

“I am pleased with the government’s choice to expand firefighter cancer coverage,” Saskatchewan Firefighters and Paramedics Association President Lloyd Zwack said. “This will have a positive impact on the long-term health of firefighters.”

Advertisement

Other amendments introduced to the Act include: