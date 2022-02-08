Saskatchewan ending COVID-19 passport, lifting mask requirement
February 8, 2022
By The Canadian Press
REGINA — Saskatchewan will no longer require COVID-19 vaccine passports starting Monday.
It is also ending its indoor mask mandate at the end of the month.
Premier Scott Moe says the benefits of providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter businesses like restaurants no longer outweigh the cost.
He says the passport has created deep divisions in the province.
Saskatchewan is the first province in Canada to announce a plan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions.
