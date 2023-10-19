Saskatchewan construction firm fined $56,000 after worker injured by jump jeep

A construction company in Saskatchewan has been fined a total of $56,000 after a worker was injured on the job in Regina.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 11, 2021, when a worker suffered serious injuries when the leading edge of a jump jeep fell on their foot.

Morsky Construction Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $40,000, with a surcharge of $16,000, for a total amount of $56,000.

One other charge was withdrawn.