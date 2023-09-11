Saskatchewan construction company fined $70,000 after worker ejected from scraper buggy

A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined $70,000 after one of its workers was seriously injured on the job.

KMS Construction Ltd. pled guilty to one violation of the province’s occupational health and safety regulations. The charges stemmed from an incident on June 17, 2021, near Gull Lake, Sask. A worker was seriously injured after being ejected from a scraper buggy.

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1(c) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision of any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $50,000 with a surcharge of $20,000, for a total amount of $70,000.

Two other charges were withdrawn.