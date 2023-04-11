Saskatchewan construction company fined $24,000 after worker injured in fall

A construction company in Saskatchewan has been fined $24,000 after one of its workers was injured in a fall.

On June 24, 2021, the worker suffered serious injuries after falling from a formwork foundation wall in Saskatoon. Song’s Construction Ltd. pled guilty to one violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020, in court.

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1(c) of the regulations (being and employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury to a worker). One other charge was stayed.

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $17,142.86 with a $6,857.14 surcharge, for a total amount of $24,000.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely, the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety said in a press release.