Saskatchewan company fined $80,000 after workplace injury

A Humboldt company pleaded guilty to one violation under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Humboldt provincial court on June 27, 2022.

On May 11, 2020, an oil barrel exploded near a worksite in Humboldt, Sask., resulting in serious injury of a worker.

Brockman Enterprises Ltd. pleaded guilty to violating clause 12(b) of the regulations after failing to comply with its duties as an employer to provide arrangements in the workplace for using, handling, storing, and transporting of articles and substances in a manner that protects the health and safety of the workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker.

The company was fined $57,142.86 and a surcharge of $22,857.14. Two other charges were withdrawn.