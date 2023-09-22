Saskatchewan company fined $56K after worker injured by printing press

A Saskatchewan company has been fined a total of $56,000 after a worker was seriously injured.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Sept. 9, 2021, near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan when a worker suffered serious injuries when impacted by a printing press.

Ray Donn Toews Building Materials Ltd. pleaded guilty in Moose Jaw Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1(b) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including arrangements for the use, handling, storage and transport of articles and substances in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $40,000 with a surcharge of $16,000, for a total amount of $56,000.

Two other charges were withdrawn.