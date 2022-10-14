Saskatchewan company fined $50K for serious worker injury

Industrial Machine and Manufacturing has been fined $50,000 after one of its workers was seriously injured on the job.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 22, 2020 in Saskatoon. A worker suffered serious injuries when their coveralls became entangled in the spindle of a boring mill.

The company pled guilty to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations in court on Sept. 14, 2022.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer’s workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $35,714.29 with a $14,285.71 surcharge, for a total amount of $50,000.