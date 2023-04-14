Saskatchewan company fined $35,000 after worker injured after falling onto a septic tank

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $35,000 after a worker was injured after falling onto a septic tank.

Dunnigan Holdings Ltd. pleaded guilty in Estevan Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening subsection 11-2(2) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that only trained operators are required or permitted to operate powered mobile equipment, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). One other charge was stayed.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 6, 2021, near Alida, Sask. A worker suffered serious injuries when they fell onto the tank.

The Court imposed a fine of $25,000 with a $10,000 surcharge, for a total amount of $35,000.