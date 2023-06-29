Saskatchewan company fined $2,100 after worker injured by crane

AGI Environtank has been fined a total of $2,100 after one of its workers was injured on the job in 2020.

The company pled guilty to one violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Oct. 5, 2020, in Biggar when a worker was injured while attempting to press a seized pin from an overhead travelling crane.

The company was fined $1,500 with a $600 surcharge for contravening subsection 8(1) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to give notice to the division as soon as reasonably possible of an accident at a place of employment that required a worker to be admitted to a hospital as an in-patient for a period of 72 hours or more).

Two additional charges were withdrawn.