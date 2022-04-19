Saskatchewan company fined $175,000 after worker killed by tractor

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $175,000 after a worker was killed by a tractor.

Blair’s Crop Solutions pleaded guilty to contravening clause 156(a) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 (being an employer, fail to ensure that all powered mobile equipment is inspected by a competent person for defects and unsafe conditions as often as is necessary to ensure that it is capable of safe operation, resulting in the death of a worker).

A fine of $125,000 plus a surcharge of $50,000 was imposed on April 12, 2022. Two additional charges were stayed.

Charges stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on March 24, 2020, at a worksite near Lipton, Sask., where a worker was located deceased under a tractor.