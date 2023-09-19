Saint John, N.B., scrapyard ordered to stop operating while fire investigated

The New Brunswick government has ordered a metal recycling plant at the port in Saint John to stop operating until an investigation into a major fire last week is completed.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Port Saint John CEO Craig Bell Estabrooks say in a news release Monday that a joint task force will be appointed to investigate the fire that broke out Thursday at American Iron & Metal.

The government says only emergency operations will be allowed in the terminal where the fire occurred while the investigation is ongoing.

Port Saint John says it is also investigating whether American Iron and Metal was complying with the terms and conditions of its lease at the port.

The fire, which was put out over the weekend, prompted officials to warn residents across the city to stay indoors and close their windows.

Advertisement

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon said last week that the fire was the size of three football fields and about three storeys tall at its peak, leaving an acrid smell in the air.

“The province of New Brunswick remains committed to ensuring that a full and thorough investigation will take place,” Higgs said in Monday’s statement. “We are very thankful no one was injured or hurt at the site during the incident.”