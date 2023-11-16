Safety milestone: More than 10,000 active COR certified firms across Canada, says CFCSA

The Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations (CFCSA) and its members are celebrating a huge milestone in safety: More than 10,000 active Certificate of Recognition (COR) certified firms across the country.

The COR program, promoted and regulated by CFCSA, has been recognized as the national standard for an occupational safety and health management system in Canadian construction, it said in a press release.

“The achievement of this milestone demonstrates the commitment of employers, employees, and safety professionals across the country to maintaining accredited standards of safety within their organizations,” it said.

COR certification involves rigorous evaluations of an organization’s health and safety management system. It encompasses hazard identification, risk assessment, and effective control measures, ensuring that Canadian firms are equipped to handle the unique challenges of the construction industry.

CFCSA pointed to data that showed that firms holding COR accreditation experience an average of 18% lower injury rates compared to non-certified firms.

Advertisement

“The achievement of this milestone underscores the remarkable progress that the Canadian construction industry has made in embracing safety as a core value. It also emphasizes the determination of firms to prioritize the well-being of their workforce. As a result, workplaces across the country have become safer, and the lives and health of workers have been significantly improved,” it said.