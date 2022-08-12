Safety complaints about Middlesex County made under false name

By Chris Gareau, The Middlesex Banner

Another anonymous complaint to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour against Middlesex County was found to be using a false name.

According to CAO Jill Bellchamber-Glazier’s report to council, Ministry of Labour staff attended the municipal office to investigate anonymous complaints about health and safety on June 19 and July 15.

One allegation was that the municipality had no workplace policy or program for workplace harassment, and that there was no training of workplace harassment.

The other involved the new $349,000 US rescue fire truck bought from an Ohio fire department. It was alleged the truck was not certified as safe prior to being put into service.

According to the CAO, the Ministry deemed the first allegation was made with a false name, and Ministry staff did not even bother reaching out to the complainant on the fire truck complaint after fire department staff showed their information.

Bellchamber-Glazier said this follows a 2018 complaint that also used a false name.