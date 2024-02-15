OHS Canada Magazine

Safety board to release report, recommendations on deadly helicopter crash in Nunavut


Avatar photo

February 15, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Aviation Safety

The Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a series of recommendations today following its investigation into a fatal 2021 helicopter crash in Nunavut. The helicopter went down in April on a trip to survey polar bear populations on Griffith Island, about 20 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay, Nunavut.Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a series of recommendations today following its investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Nunavut.

The helicopter went down in 2021 on a trip to survey polar bear populations on Griffith Island, about 20 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay, Nvt.

Two crew members and a wildlife biologist were killed.

RCMP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont., and the Canadian Rangers responded to the crash.

A three-person search-and-rescue team from Resolute Bay found the wreckage of the plane, which was destroyed in a post-crash fire.

Advertisement

There were no survivors.

The Airbus AS350 was owned by Yellowknife-based Great Slave Helicopters.

The single-engine aircraft is considered a light-duty helicopter and can hold up to six passengers.

No information was released at the time on the cause of the crash.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Safety board to release report on plane crash that killed Jim Prentice
2 dead, 4 hurt in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.: safety board
Investigation finds debris killed Nunavut mine worker when helicopter rolled
One dead in helicopter crash near Revelstoke, B.C., RCMP confirms