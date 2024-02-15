Safety board to release report, recommendations on deadly helicopter crash in Nunavut

February 15, 2024 By The Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a series of recommendations today following its investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Nunavut.

The helicopter went down in 2021 on a trip to survey polar bear populations on Griffith Island, about 20 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay, Nvt.

Two crew members and a wildlife biologist were killed.

RCMP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont., and the Canadian Rangers responded to the crash.

A three-person search-and-rescue team from Resolute Bay found the wreckage of the plane, which was destroyed in a post-crash fire.

There were no survivors.

The Airbus AS350 was owned by Yellowknife-based Great Slave Helicopters.

The single-engine aircraft is considered a light-duty helicopter and can hold up to six passengers.

No information was released at the time on the cause of the crash.