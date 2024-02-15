Safety board to release report, recommendations on deadly helicopter crash in Nunavut
The Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a series of recommendations today following its investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Nunavut.
The helicopter went down in 2021 on a trip to survey polar bear populations on Griffith Island, about 20 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay, Nvt.
Two crew members and a wildlife biologist were killed.
RCMP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont., and the Canadian Rangers responded to the crash.
A three-person search-and-rescue team from Resolute Bay found the wreckage of the plane, which was destroyed in a post-crash fire.
There were no survivors.
The Airbus AS350 was owned by Yellowknife-based Great Slave Helicopters.
The single-engine aircraft is considered a light-duty helicopter and can hold up to six passengers.
No information was released at the time on the cause of the crash.
