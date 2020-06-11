Safety board investigating May fishing accident that killed four N.L. fishermen

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a fishing accident that killed four Newfoundland fishermen in Placentia Bay last month.

The 12-metre fishing vessel Sarah Anne left St. Lawrence to fish for crab on May 25 with four people on board but did not return that evening.

The bodies of Ed Norman, Scott Norman and Jody Norman were recovered during a search the next day. The body of the fourth crew member, Isaac Kettle, was found on a beach on June 6.

An investigation page published Wednesday says several pieces of debris were found but not the vessel itself.

The investigation page describes the incident as a “marine accident” and says it is a “class three” investigation, which looks at “a small number of safety issues” and may prompt recommendations.

Search and rescue officials said during the search that it was believed the fishing boat sank, but the circumstances are unclear.

The general timeline for the investigation is 450 days, according to the Transportation Safety Board.