SAFE Work Manitoba launches youth safety contest

SAFE Work Manitoba has launched its 2024 Norm the Safety Contest. High school students across the province are invited to submit their projects for a chance to win one of three cash prizes. First place winners will also be submitted to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety’s national safety youth video contest.

This year, for the first time, there will be six student and six school prizes — three for each of the two submission categories. Students may submit a video or a poster to the 2024 Norm the Safety Contest.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and we should encourage students to lead by example. Norm the Safety Contest is the perfect opportunity for students to tap into their creativity and create a project that inspires their peers to embrace a culture of workplace safety,” said Dave Kramer, vice-president, SAFE Work Manitoba.

“Young workers need to be aware of hazards they may encounter on the job and how to handle these situations. This project gives youth a chance to be leaders in workplace safety and make a difference in our province.”

This year’s theme is “hand and finger injuries.” Submissions should help raise awareness among young workers about the importance of preventing hand and finger injuries.

Advertisement

The following prize amounts will be awarded to the student (or group of students) and $1,000 will be given to each of the winners’ schools.

• First place: $2,500 for video; $2,500 for poster

• Second place: $1,500 for video; $1,500 for poster

• Third place: $1,000 for video; $1,000 for poster

The submission deadline is Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. For more information about Norm the Safety Contest and to view previous years’ winning entries, visit https://www.safemanitoba.com/Resources/Pages/Norm-the-Safety-Contest.aspx.