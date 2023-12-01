OHS Canada Magazine

Robert Patzelt reappointed as member, deputy chair of WCB Nova Scotia board of directors


December 1, 2023
By OHS Canada

Workers Compensation Appointments nova scotia WCB Nova Scotia

Robert Patzelt. Photo: LinkedIn

Robert Patzelt has been reappointed as a member and deputy chair of the WCB Nova Scotia Board of Directors.

The Governor in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, reappointed Patzelt. The announcement was made on Nov. 16.

“I am thrilled that we will continue to benefit from Robert’s extensive knowledge, experience, and wisdom in his role as Deputy Chair for the next five years as we continue our journey to become the best-performing WCB in the country,” says Saeed El-Darahali, Chair, WCB Board of Directors.

Patzelt is a recognized long-time business leader and volunteer who has been actively involved with organizations such as the Canadian Bar Association, Scouts Canada, the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, the Northwood Foundation, and Hope Cottage. He has been awarded both the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals for his tremendous service to Canada.

A leading business executive, risk management expert, and corporate lawyer, Robert is also a sought after consultant in the areas of governance, strategic planning, and change management, and he is an award winning public speaker. In 2010, he was named co-chair of the Premier’s Council on the Economy.

Robert resides in Halifax with his wife Tracy and they have four children.

