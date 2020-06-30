Revamped Safety 2020 called ‘positive experience’

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) brought together occupational safety and health professionals for a virtual conference and exposition.

Held June 23 to 25, Safety 2020’s virtual conference drew nearly 2,400 professionals who attended educational sessions and engaged with speakers, peers and exhibitors to learn the latest in workplace safety.

“The success of our virtual event demonstrates that workplace safety and health professionals want to stay current on best practices and industry trends, especially during a pandemic when our leadership is vital in helping solve new business challenges,” said ASSP President Diana Stegall. “ASSP adapts to the changing world of work to support the safety and health profession no matter the global circumstances.”

ASSP’s signature event is the United States’ largest annual conference for occupational safety and health professionals, who gain knowledge and network with peers to advance their careers and make organizations safer in every industry. Advertisment

Safety 2020: Virtual featured 60 educational sessions led by industry trendsetters who provided practical information safety professionals can use today and beyond to protect workers and enhance business operations.

Three keynote presentations included one on pandemic response, and two plenary sessions had panelists discuss emerging tech trends and analyze how diversity and inclusion impacts productivity, profitability and safety.

Nearly 100 exhibitors hosted virtual booths to introduce their latest products and demonstrate safety and health equipment innovations in an interactive environment.

“We know people have been disappointed about so many events being cancelled across the country,” Stegall said. “Our virtual conference provided a positive experience in a new format for many people, and we know the educational content will help our attendees protect workers and advance the safety and health profession.”

Safety professionals who missed Safety 2020 last week can still sign up for the on-demand version of the event until July 31. Visit the ASSP Store for registration information.

Next year, ASSP’s traditional Professional Development Conference and Exposition is expected to return in Denver. Safety 2021 is set for June 6 to 9 at the Colorado Convention Center. It will mark the 60th year of the global event, which began in Chicago in 1962.