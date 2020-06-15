Rest of Ontario enters Stage 2 on Friday except Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex

By Allison Jones

TORONTO — All regions of Ontario except for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be in Stage 2 of the province’s phased reopening plan as of Friday.

Most areas of the province were allowed to enter the second stage last Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

Premier Doug Ford announced today that the regions that can join them this Friday are: Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Lambton, Niagara and York.

Informed by public health advice and workplace safety guidance, and supported by the collective efforts of businesses, workers and families to limit the potential spread of the virus, the latest public health unit regions allowed to move into Stage 2 on Friday, June 19 at 12:01 a.m. are:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Health Department

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Health Unit

Niagara Region Public Health Department

York Region Public Health Services.

These regions are in addition to the 24 public-health regions that entered Stage 2 on June 12. Before opening, business owners need to review the workplace safety guidelines and public-health advice.

“Thanks to the collective efforts of our frontline health-care workers and the people in these regions to stop the spread of COVID-19, more businesses will be able to open their doors and thousands of people will be able to go back to work and put food on the table,” said Ford.

“With the public-health trends improving day by day across the province, I am hopeful all regions of Ontario will enter Stage 2 very soon. But we must remain on our guard to prevent any potential surge or secondary wave by continuing to follow the sound advice of our public health officials.”

Ontario reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 today, with the majority in Toronto and Peel Region.

Toronto added 85 new cases Monday, with Peel adding 41, and all other regions reporting fewer than 10, including many with no new cases.

With files by OHS Canada staff