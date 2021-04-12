Regina company fined $182K after worker suffers serious injury

On March 31, Shawcor Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to violating one count under occupational health and safety legislation.

The company pleaded guilty to contravening clause 137(1)(a) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 (being an employer, fail to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in a serious injury to a worker).

As a result of this violation, the Court imposed a fine of $130,000 along with a $52,000 surcharge, for a total amount of $182,000.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on Dec. 17, 2018, in Regina, when a worker became injured after becoming entrapped in machinery.