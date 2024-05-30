Recycling facility fined $60K after mechanic’s death

Revital Polymers Inc. has been fined $60,000 after a mechanic was fatally injured while replacing a faulty hydraulic hose on a forklift.

On June 24, 2022, a worker and a heavy equipment mechanic at the company’s location in Sarnia, Ont., were in the company’s forklift shop preparing a C34 forklift to have its faulty hydraulic hose replaced. They used a second N4 forklift to lift the bucket on the C34 forklift and allow the mechanic to access the hydraulic hose.

The workers also attached a chain to the top crosspieces of the inner and outer mast sections of the C34 forklift to prevent its inner sections from moving, and placed a metal stand underneath the bucket of the C34 forklift.

The worker then left the forklift shop and the mechanic started working on the forklift. He was alone.

Upon hearing a noise from the forklift shop, the same worker returned to check on the mechanic and found the mechanic caught between the mast and cab of the forklift. The mast had fallen towards the cab frame while the mechanic was positioned there, causing fatal injuries.

A Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigation found there were no operators at the controls of either the C34 or N4 forklifts. This resulted in both forklifts being left unattended with their attachments in the raised position, contrary to section 58 of the Regulation for Industrial Establishments.

Revital Polymers pleaded guilty in court.