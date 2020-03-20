Recognizing the next generation of Canadian OHS professionals

Young and skilled professionals are driving the Canadian occupational health and safety profession forward, and we want to acknowledge the best and brightest.

OHS Canada’s Top 10 Under 40 recognizes the achievements of the newest generation of Canadian OHS workers. Strong work ethics, leadership by example and dedication to health and safety will all be acknowledged.

Join us as we celebrate the future of occupational health and safety in Canada!

NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

Anyone in an occupational health and safety position with a Canadian company who is under the age of 40 as of Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible for this award.

All nominees should: demonstrate a strong work ethic

show leadership and initiative

actively seek new opportunities for training and education

be involved in industry associations, projects and/or initiatives.

To nominate someone for the Top 10 Under 40, fill out the nomination form. Nominations close on June 15, 2020.

For questions about the contest, please contact OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier at mvanderwier@ohscanada.com.