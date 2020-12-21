Most-read OHS Canada stories of 2020

It was an extraordinary year for occupational health and safety. The global COVID-19 pandemic was a source of much upheaval in the profession.

OHS Canada‘s website statistics tell the story, as annual website traffic more than doubled. For the year, the news website is closing in on 850,000 pageviews, with three times the amount of new readers accessing content.

Below is a shortlist of our top-ranking content through 2020:

Top headlines this year

Ontario revealed a new tiered system for COVID-19 restrictions on Nov. 3, saying it will help fight the pandemic at a regional level, but critics said the framework prioritized the economy over public health.

On Feb. 13, OHS Canada caught up with British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to discuss the early days of the novel coronavirus in Canada.

In March, Alberta announced it was changing labour laws to provide 14 days of paid leave for workers who self-isolate due to the novel coronavirus or who are caring for someone with COVID-19.

Top podcast episode

For our March episode of Safe Zone, OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier was joined by Tony Guarino, a PPE expert with Levitt-Safety to discuss N95 respirators as the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Top feature stories

In March, PJ Boyd researched how production of N95 masks had ramped up with the world grappling with the first effects of COVID-19.

In April, Gloria Bergen detailed why a respirator fit test is crucial to a well-designed respirator protection program.

on Sept. 26, pre-entry COVID screening of all workers and “essential visitors” became mandatory for all businesses in Ontario — effective immediately — regardless of sector. Two Mathews Dinsdale partners outlined the changes.

From all of us at OHS Canada, we wish you peace and joy through the upcoming holiday season, and best wishes on a Happy New Year!