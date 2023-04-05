Ray Block appointed chair of the board of directors at WCB-Alberta

Ray Block has been appointed as the chair of the board of directors for the Workers’ Compensation Board – Alberta.

Block was appointed by the lieutenant governor in council, effective March 21, 2023.

He has more than 30 years of leadership experience that includes nearly 10 years in various roles as president, CFO and vice-president of administration at NAIT and as interim president of Olds College. Since his retirement in 2020, he has been working as a consultant and serves on three different boards. In addition to his role as WCB-Alberta board chair, he is the vice-chair of uDigit Systems and serves as a member on the Out-of-Country Health Services Appeal Board.

Block brings extensive board experience, including previous service on the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation, Alberta Health Services, Alberta Mental Health and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology boards.

Competencies required for members of the Board of Directors for the Workers’ Compensation Board include:

worker health & wellness;

benefit & assessment policy;

benefit costing & underwriting;

communication & stakeholder engagement;

finance & risk management;

investment governance & portfolio management;

governance;

human resources;

information technology.

Block participated in a public agency appointment competition and was appointed on the basis of acceptably meeting the competencies, skills and attributes as described above, the board said on his bio page.