Railway crews clean up after 17-car train derailment in southern Alberta

February 6, 2024 By The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway crews are cleaning up a 17-car derailment south of Brooks.

The train went off the tracks late Monday, with no injuries reported.

Brooks Fire Chief Kevin Swanson says the cars were full of consumer goods, with no hazardous materials involved.

He says the debris was confined to the railway’s property.

Trains are now moving through the area, although at a slower pace.

Advertisement

No area roads or highways have been affected.

The company says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.