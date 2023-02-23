Quebec tribunal denies compensation to family of migrant worker who died on farm

The family of a Guatemalan farm worker crushed to death trying to replace a flat tire on his employer’s car says they are disappointed Quebec’s labour tribunal denied them compensation.

Maria Teresa Lares Macario says she has not recovered from the sudden death of her father, Ottoniel Lares Batzibal, who died July 18, 2021, trapped under a car in the garage of Les Cultures Fortin Inc., a fruit and vegetable farm south of Quebec City.

She says the Feb. 7 decision is “unjust” and that her family is destitute and has resorted to selling embroidered textiles in their village on the outskirts of Guatemala City.

Administrative judge Valerie Lizotte ruled that Lares Batzibal was using his employer’s car outside work hours and that his “good intentions” to fix a flat tire were not related to his official duties.

The family’s representative argued to the tribunal that Lares Batzibal’s death was work related because he often acted as a designated driver to other farm workers.

But the company said that repairing a flat tire was a personal decision and outside of Lares Batzibal’s professional responsibilities.

Les Cultures Fortin Inc. was not immediately available for comment.