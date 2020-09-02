OHS Canada Magazine

Quebec teachers’ union going to court to demand rapid testing strategy

Wants government to hand over all documents related to school health plans


September 2, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
Health & Safety

MONTREAL — A Quebec teachers’ union says it’s going to court to demand the government put in place a rapid COVID-19 testing strategy in the school system.

The Federation autonome de l’enseignement, which represents some 49,000 teachers, said today it has not yet seen evidence such a mechanism exists despite a promise made by Health Minister Christian Dube on Aug. 10.

The union says it will also ask the Quebec Superior Court to force the government to hand over all the documents related to the province’s health plan for schools, including data related to COVID-19 infections.

Union President Sylvain Mallette says the legal action is an attempt to get answers from the province, which he says has refused to provide the information unions need to keep students and teachers safe.

Meanwhile, health officials in Quebec City are working to contain an outbreak of about 30 cases tied to a karaoke bar.

The cases have prompted Bar Le Kirouac to close until Sept. 9, and officials to urge the population to respect health directives, especially during gatherings with alcohol involved.

