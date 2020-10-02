Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since May

By Jacob Serebrin

MONTREAL — For the first time since early May, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Quebec over a 24-hour period.

Health officials said Friday the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province rose by 1,052, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 76,273.

On Thursday, the greater Montreal area, Quebec City and a region south of the provincial capital were placed under a partial lockdown after they were moved to the province’s highest alert level.

Provincial police said they will begin an “awareness” operation on Friday afternoon aimed at discouraging people from travelling for non-essential reasons from areas that are under “red” alert to neighbouring regions under lower alert levels. Advertisment

Officers will be stopping drivers on highways, but police spokesman Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau said they are not setting up roadblocks.

Outdoor and indoor gatherings have been banned in “red” zones, while bars, cinemas and concerts halls have been ordered to close. Restaurants can now only open for takeout and delivery.

There has been confusion around the new rules, and at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Premier Francois Legualt said he was counting on Quebecers to use their judgment.

Police have been given the ability to issue fines of up to $1,000 for people violating the regulations, and offered a “telewarrant” system, which will allow them to obtain warrants to enter private homes more easily if they suspect the rules are being violated.

Seven new deaths were reported on Friday; however, none of them took place in the preceding 24 hours.

Six of those deaths took place between Sept. 25-30, and one took place before Sept. 25.

There are now 302 people in hospital for COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day, and 49 people are in intensive care, an increase of three.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.